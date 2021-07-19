GENEVA — The Jacob Jolliff Band is set to perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Smith Opera House.
Led by Joliff, one of the country’s leading contemporary mandolin players, the bluegrass band features renowned improvisational violinist Alex Hargreaves, guitarist Stash Wyslouch, and bassists Myles Sloniker and Max Johnson. The specific band lineup is subject to change.
To purchase tickets, visit thesmith.org.
Full vaccination is not required to attend this event, but face coverings must be worn at all times by unvaccinated attendees.
The Smith’s box office will be open for in-person or over-the-phone sales from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. All phone or online purchases will receive a digital ticket sent to a valid email.