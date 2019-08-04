TYRE — Due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, actor/comedian Ken Jeong’s Sept. 19-20 performances at del Lago Resort & Casino have been postponed.
They have been reset for 5 and 8 p.m. Oct. 5 in The Vine, del Lago’s entertainment venue.
Those who purchased tickets for the Sept. 19 performance will be able to use their current ticket for the 5 p.m. show Oct. 5. Tickets purchased for the Sept. 20 performance can be used for the 8 p.m. show Oct. 5.
Tickets do not need to be reprinted or exchanged.
Customers who purchased tickets through dellagoresort.com or The Vine box office for either show and who can’t attend the rescheduled shows may receive a credit or refund through the original point of purchase by Aug. 15.
For more information or questions, call the box office at (315) 946-1695.
