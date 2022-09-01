URBANA — Judy Collins remembers the precise moment she fell in love with the folk sound that would set her on the musical trajectory she’s followed for more than six decades.
“I was very young, 15. I was trained as a classical pianist. I was practicing a Rachmaninoff concerto and the radio was on,” Collins said, recounting the story recently during a phone interview. “My dad was a singer, a great performer; he had a radio show in Denver. He would sing Rogers and Hart tunes, and he would have his fraternity brothers around on Sundays, and there would be Irish folk music; we heard ‘Danny Boy’ all the time.”
But something different happened that day when she was at the piano. The song that came over the radio was “Gypsy Rover” from the Alan Ladd movie “The Black Knight.”
“That was the turning point of my life,” Collins said. “There wasn’t going to be any more Rachmaninoff concertos.”
Collins, now 83 and still making music — old and new — will take the stage at Point of the Bluff this Sunday, (Sept. 4) with Richard Thompson opening her show. The night before, she will perform at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. She said she does about 100 concerts a year, all over the world.
When she was 72, the San Diego Union Tribune called her “perpetually young.” Eight years later, at 80, the New York Times noted that Collins’ ethereal soprano voice was still “as clear as a spring wending though a field of wildflowers.”
Now, three years later, she says she can’t imagine a time when she will not want to sing. Her voice, she said, has benefited from having a vocal coach and a doctor who saved her vocal cords surgically years ago when she needed it.
And, although spending so much time on the road is thoroughly exhausting, it “makes me happy and it’s how I make my living. It’s not for everyone, and it can be enormously difficult, but it’s in my heart. No, I don’t see myself giving it up.”
From her recordings of “Both Sides Now,” “Send in the Clowns” and “Suzanne,” and for being the inspiration for Stephen Stills’ “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” (although she said it didn’t win her back), music has been Collins’ life for, well, nearly all her life.
She said she didn’t start writing songs until Leonard Cohen, who wrote “Suzanne,” asked her why she only sang other people’s music, including his. That set her to write “Since You Asked,” her first song, which she recorded on her “Wildflowers” album that was released in 1967.
Through the years, she’s mingled some of her own songs on her albums, but “Spellbound,” her 29th effort released earlier this year, is the first in her storied career to include all original songs. She said while she was off the road during the covid lockdown, she had all the time in the world, so she wrote.
Some of the songs are deeply personal, like “Arizona,” which is about a low point in her life when she lost custody of her son and was battling addiction (she is decades clean). She said she actually wrote that song in 2014 or ’15 and has performed it often but never recorded it.
Collins said she will mix “Arizona” and other songs from the new album in with her regular concert fare at Point of the Bluff. After that show and a bunch more, she will travel to Europe to do several shows in England and Germany in November. She said it will be great to go overseas again, something that she has not done in a while because of the pandemic.
Louis Nelson, her husband since 1996 and the architect who designed the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C., travels with her frequently. He was on tour with her in 2017 when she and Stills played together, 49 years after their initial romance. She said the two, who remained friends, often talked about doing a tour, and she was delighted when it finally came together. They also released an album.
“It was a wonderful time, a dream come true,” she said. “We would play for two hours. I would do some of my songs, he would do some of his. We would do some together. And we would do ‘Suite Judy Blue Eyes.’ ”
Through the years, she has shared the stage and recordings with so many of the greats from the music world. Is there anyone she has not performed with but would like to? Does she have a bucket list?
“Well, I don’t know,” she mused. “Maybe, yes. Maybe ... Bono. I really like him. I would like to sing with him. And, Taylor Swift. I think it would be fun to sing with her.”