KEUKA PARK — Fresh faces and a largely freshmen cast will take the stage in the fall theatrical production at Keuka College.
“The Great God Pan,” directed by Professor of Theatre Mark Wenderlich, opens on Friday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m. in the Red Barn Theatre. Additional performances are Saturday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.
Written by Amy Herzog, the play tells the story of a man who was abused by his father and tracks down a childhood friend in search of information.
Members of the cast include freshman American Sign Language-English Interpreting majors Arty Couch, Lilli Follett, and Shannon Arroyo; freshman occupational science major Elias Moses-Westphal; freshman criminology/criminal justice major Jonathan Granger; and freshman phycology major Tiffany Brugge.
“This year is unique in that all of the students in the cast and crew are first-year students,” Wenderlich said. “This has facilitated a close bonding, a true ensemble that usually results in a much stronger production. I am excited to see their growth into theater artists.”
The only non-freshman in the cast is Eileen Lynch Farrar, a Penn Yan resident who has been in previous performances at Keuka and has served on the board of the PENNsylvania YANkee Theatre Co. (PYTCo).
Members of the crew include Stage Manager Jay Plastino and Assistant Costume Designer Shannon Arroyo.
Tickets are $5 for Keuka College students, faculty, and staff and $10 for the general public, and may be purchased online at keuka.edu/go/play-fri, keuka.edu/go/play-sat, or keuka.edu/go/play-sun.
Seating is limited.