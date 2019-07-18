ITHACA — Civic Ensemble’s Godfrey L. Simmons, Jr. will perform Mike Daisey's edgy, funny, and provocative monologue "The Trump Card" this month at the Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. MLK Jr. St.
Performances are 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, July 18 to 20 and July 25 to 27, and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21 and 27. All tickets are $25.
The Trump Card is an examination of the current political moment and a call for self reflection among Ithacans of every political persuasion. The production is directed by Ron Russell, co-founder and executive director, of Epic Theatre Ensemble of New York City.
The Trump Card is an exploration of Trump's life story, influences, and his ascent to political power. The monologue examines how performance intersects with politics, and how the quality of that performance can shape millions of lives. The Trump Card is neither comedic impersonation (but it's funny!) nor political diatribe (well maybe a little bit...), and is critical of Democrats, Republicans, and Progressives.
Mike Daisey has been hailed as “the master storyteller” and “one of the finest solo performers of his generation” by The New York Times, is the preeminent monologist in the American theater today. He has been compared to a modern-day Mark Twain and a latter-day Orson Welles for his provocative monologues that combine the political and the personal, weaving together secret histories with hilarity and heart.
As education director at Theatre for a New Audience in New York City from 1996-2001, Russell administered one of the nation’s most in-depth programs for introducing NYC Public School students to Shakespeare, serving over 25,000 students during his tenure, and created new programming including the Playwriting Program at Project Renewal, an assisted living facility for homeless men. He has directed extensively in NYC including 25 Off-Broadway productions. His classroom experience includes over 50 educational sites, and his work as an educator in NYC has been recognized by citations from the Municipal Arts Society and Mayors Giuliani and Bloomberg.
Godfrey L. Simmons Jr. is an actor and director who has been championing and shepherding new scripts and adaptations toward production for over 20 years. He recently directed Civic Ensemble’s Off-Off Broadway production of Eugene O’Neill’s rarely-produced All God’s Chillun Got Wings at JACK in Brooklyn. On stage, he was most recently seen in the Obie Award-winning Epic Theatre Ensemble’s production of Richard III, in the title role of Othello with Ithaca Shakespeare Company, and as Hambone in Syracuse Stage’s production of August Wilson’s Two Trains Running. He has taught acting at Cornell University, Marymount Manhattan College, and Binghamton University. He is a member of Epic Theatre Ensemble, Ensemble Studio Theatre, and the Lark Playground.
Civic Ensemble is a non-profit theatre company serving Ithaca and Tompkins County that produces new plays by or about women and people of color, re-imaginings of classics, and community-based plays that explore and explode the social, political, and cultural issues of the time.
