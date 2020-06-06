GENEVA — Live from Linden Street has returned this weekend after being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dave Linger, one of the leaders of the group, said the city gave its approval Friday morning.
Food and beverages were available last night and will be again tonight.
“Everyone on Linden is excited to start our fifth season, which is made possible in part due to the generous sponsorship of the Bank of the Finger Lakes,” Linger said.
He said street closure “will be in a manner which is consistent with health and safety requirements. To that end there will be no live entertainment until permission is received from the city and state of New York.”
The event took place from 5-9 p.m. last night and is slated for the same hours tonight, said Linger.