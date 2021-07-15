GENEVA — In recent months, Smith Opera House has reopened its doors to welcome audiences for film, music, dance and history tours.
At 7:30 p.m. July 22 and 23, live theater returns to the stage with the play “Dear Elizabeth” by Sarah Ruhl. It is being produced by Missing Marquee Theatre as a benefit for the Smith.
“Dear Elizabeth” resurrects the 35-year friendship between Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell, two iconic American poets. Known for her theatrical style, Ruhl captures the waves of love, grief, struggle, and compassion that indelibly marked this enduring friendship. Spanning several continents (and marriages), Bishop and Lowell’s affection for each other pales only in comparison to their fondness for language and poetry itself.
Lowell was well-known for establishing the genre of confessional poetry. Bishop often is remembered for her signature poem “One Art,” which begins with the refrain, “The art of losing isn’t hard to master … ”
“Dear Elizabeth” offers a glimpse into Bishop and Lowell’s intense friendship, woven through their letters and poetry. Ruhl’s play also raises timeless questions about the purpose of art, the toll of a creative life, and struggles with mental illness and addiction. Beginning in the 1940s and ending in the late 1970s, “Dear Elizabeth” brings poetry to life through imagistic language and playful staging.
The production is dedicated to the memory of the late Larry Ann Evans.
“Dear Elizabeth” is being produced by many of the same artists who have brought “Celebrate The Smith: An Immersive Theatre Event” (to mark the 125th anniversary of the opera house) and Finger Lakes photo/plays to Geneva audiences over the last several years. Ingrid Keenan is the director, and Kelly Walker is responsible for the original sound design. Karen Goulet is the stage manager.
Bishop and Lowell are portrayed by Chris Woodworth and Charles King.
The Smith’s doors open at 7 p.m. on both nights. The production lasts about two hours, with a single 15-minute intermission. Tickets cost $18 for adults and $10 for students in grade school or college. Additional fees apply.
All proceeds to benefit the Smith. The seating will be general admission — first-come, first-served — and all attendees are required to adhere to the Smith’s latest COVID-19 policies and protocols. Concessions will be sold during the performance.
“Dear Elizabeth” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc.
For more information, or to buy tickets, visit https://thesmith.org or call (315) 781-5483.
Watch the trailer for the production at https://youtu.be/BXLP-KmlZUA.