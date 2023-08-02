PULTNEYVILLE — Local musician Thomas DeFisher will take the stage at historic Gates Hall for a 7 p.m. concert today.
DeFisher, a 2022 graduate of Williamson Central School, is a rising sophomore at Wheaton (Ill.) College Conservatory of Music. He is a music education major with voice as his primary instrument, studying with Dr. Sarah Holman.
He began playing the piano at the age of 5, studying with Ray Braselton at Braselton’s Music in Marion, and has studied with Paula Bobb at The Hochstein School in Rochester, and with Dr. Daniel Paul Horn at Wheaton.
In the past year, he placed third in the National Association of Teachers of Singing Chicago Chapter Competition.
Proceeds from tonight’s concert benefit continuing improvements and the preservation of Gates Hall. Advance-sale tickets are available at https://w-phs.org/event/thomas-defisher-in-concert/. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.
General admission is $10. Children younger than 16 get in free with a paying adult.
To learn more about DeFisher, visit http://thomasdefisher.com.