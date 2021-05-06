GENEVA — The music of Maddy Walsh & the Blind Spots will rock the Smith Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. June 26. While the show is weeks away, tickets went on sale today.
A Patreon and members-only presale event was set to start at noon Thursday. The general public can begin buying tickets at noon Friday.
All tickets cost $20 (plus additional fees). Ticket availability is extremely limited. To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit thesmith.org.
Maddy Walsh & the Blind Spots are a fixture on the Finger Lakes music scene. The band boasts a strong rhythm section, an eclectic library of vintage keyboard sounds, bold and inventive electric guitar stylings, and the magnetic Walsh. Learn more at theblindspots.com.
Due to state mandates still in place, only 100 tickets will be on sale for this show, and all tickets must be purchased at thesmith.org. The Smith will not be filling orders over the phone or in person at the box office. Seats will be sold as general admission, but patrons will receive assigned seating when they arrive at the venue.
Due to COVID-19, dancing will be permitted only at your seat and will not be allowed in the pit or aisles. Ticket holders are mandated to abide by the Smith’s COVID-19 policies, including wearing a face covering while at the venue, maintaining six feet of physical distance between yourself and other parties, and not entering the venue if feeling ill or having been in close contact with anyone with a known case of COVID-19.