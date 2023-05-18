GENEVA — A former St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy instructor will return this weekend to participate in the organization’s spring Strings Studios Recital.
Sara Mastrangelo, who used to teach strings at SPCAA, will bring her Senior Violin Ensemble to perform with the Julianna Gray and Ellen Stokoe Strings Studios. Mastrangelo operates her own school in Ottawa.
The Strings Studios Recital is planned for 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the SPCAA’s 151 Genesee St. headquarters. It is free and open to the public.
Mastrangelo has taught the Suzuki method for 28 years. She opened the Suzuki Violin West Ottawa in 2020.
Mastrangelo has led violin ensembles to China, Argentina, Boston, New York City, and throughout the Canadian province of Ontario. In addition to SPCAA, she taught at McGill Conservatory, Hamilton College, Hobart and William Smith, and Ottawa Suzuki Strings.