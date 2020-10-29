PHELPS — At 1 p.m. on Oct. 31, Midlakes students will participate in a Senior Spirit Parade, an event designed to encourage the community, students, and school staff to unite for a celebration with first responders. Parents, local businesses, and community organizations are welcome to decorate their windows and storefronts to support the Class of 2021 and show appreciation for Midlakes teachers, staff, and students.
Seniors at Midlakes will assemble in decorated vehicles on a route that will extend through the main business areas of the town of Phelps and the village of Clifton Springs. They will be accompanied by members of the Phelps and Clifton Springs police and fire departments, as well as the Ontario County sheriff’s office and other area agencies. Local fire police will assist, also.
Parade viewers are urged to watch responsibly by donning face coverings, maintaining social distancing, and following other safety protocols. Onlookers are asked to refrain from approaching parade vehicles.
The parade will begin in the high school parking lot and proceed south on state Route 488 to Griffith Road before turning north on Fort Hill Road and west on Route 96 to Kendall Street. The path will continue on Main Street through the village of Clifton Springs and then back on Route 96 to the high school parking lot.