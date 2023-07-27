WILLARD — The next concert of the Lake Country Hometown Music Series at Christ Episcopal Church will feature the former interim director for the South Seneca Central Schools’ choral program, Lindsey Weisman, at 7 p.m. Friday, in the church at 1392 Main St.
A classically trained mezzo-soprano, she will be performing a varied repertoire from operas, musical theater, and art songs, including selections from the works of Bernstein, Handel, Shubert, Bizet’s Carmen, and others. She will be accompanied by Dr. Mary Holzhauer.
The concert is free thanks to a grant from the Delavan Foundation. It will be followed by a reception in the Parish Hall.
The performance originally was scheduled for May 13 but was postponed.
Weisman graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 with a B.M. in Voice Performance and Theatre and a minor in Jazz Studies. Following graduation, the native of Latham, Albany County, was a Young Artist with the Opera Company of Middlebury, which included a run of Tchaikovsky’s rarely seen masterpiece, “The Maid of Orleans.” She then spent a year as the long-term substitute Choir Director at the South Seneca Middle/High School and continues to teach many of her students through a flourishing private voice studio, which she teaches out of Ithaca and online.
The next concert in the series is 6 p.m. Aug. 3. It will feature Jesse Alexander of The Jesse Alexander Band, who will be performing solo selections. It will be in conjunction with the church’s monthly community supper.
For further information on the series or the church, contact Averill Bauder at 607-896-9819 or Bauder@cornell.edu.