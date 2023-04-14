GENEVA — The “Musical Moments” recital series at the Geneva Public Library resumes April 21 with flutist Paul Schliffer and pianist Joe Pepper.
Their performance starts at 7:30 p.m. in the library’s reading room. It will last approximately an hour and is free and open to the public. The program will include an arrangement of the Holberg suite by Edvard Greig, and works by Handel, Schubert, Schumann, Debussy, and Poulenc.
Schliffer studied flute with Eleanor Lawrence in New York City and Robert Willoughby at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and later worked with the renowned flute virtuoso Marcel Moyse. A founding member of the French/American group Ensemble Resonance, he can be heard on their recordings, which were the first to present the Gurdjiefff/De Hartman piano repertoire in instrumental arrangements.
In 2007, as a result of a major grant from the New York State Music Fund, Schliffer produced two recordings: “Latin Landscapes,” featuring the original work and arrangements of Cuban/American composer Jose Lezcano; and “Reflections,” the result of a year-long project in free improvisation.
He attends the International Flute Festival in Quito, Ecuador, annually and concertizes widely in North and South America with the Latin Landscapes Trio, a group that includes Jose Lezcano on guitar and Matthew Shubin on bassoon.
Pepper grew up in Lancaster County, Pa., where he studied piano from an early age and began as a church musician near the end of elementary school. While studying piano at Ithaca College, Pepper played for the campus Protestant community services and was choir director and accompanist at Newfield United Methodist Church. After graduating from IC, he pursued his Master’s in piano in Kansas City, where he played for the Kansas City Ballet and KC Ballet School.
In Vermont, he taught piano and music theory at several universities and colleges, worked as an announcer and audio engineer for Vermont Public Radio, and was the pianist for the Burlington Unitarian Universalist Church. In 2012, Pepper returned to the Ithaca area to again work with Edward Swenson, the restorer of historic pianos.
Pepper owns one of the row buildings in Interlaken, where he restores pianos, teaches students, and makes recordings.
“Musical Moments” is made possible thanks to the sustaining financial gifts from Dr. Jane Crumlish and her late husband, Bill, and the efforts of volunteers.
For information on how to volunteer for and support Geneva Public Library services, visit www.genevapubliclibrary.net/foundation-for-geneva.