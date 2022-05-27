WATERLOO — Nashville recording artist Patrick Cole will debut his new single, “Freedom,” as part of the Celebrate Commemorate weekend in the Birthplace of Memorial Day.
Cole will sing his song at 3 p.m. Saturday in LaFayette Park as special guest of the Sons of a Beach duo.
The Mansfield, Pa., musician just finished recording a new album in Nashville. “Freedom” is part of his new work.
Cole said the song embodies the spirit of Memorial Day and honors those who fought and died to protect our freedom.