LODI — This Seneca County town is one of just eight communities in four states to be hosting the Navy’s premiere country-bluegrass ensemble band during its 2019 tour, which the Navy said is one of its signature outreach programs.
The Country Current will perform Aug. 24, at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., as part of the 22nd annual Pickin’ in the Pasture.
Pickin’ in the Pasture is one of the bigger bluegrass events in the Northeast each year.
The Navy said Country Current is renowned for its “versatility and phenomenal musicianship,” performing a blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass. They regularly perform for veterans, elementary schools and in support of active-duty sailors.
The Navy said that one of the Navy Band’s primary responsibilities involves touring the country. All of the band’s primary performing units go out each year on concert tours throughout specified regions of the country, allowing the band to reach audiences in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy’s premier musical ensembles on a regular basis. The Navy said the concerts are family friendly events, “meant to be entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy.”
For information about Pickin’ in the Pasture, go to pickininthepasture.com.
