AUBURN — Beth Pysnack’s debut children’s book, “Chubby Little Stubby to the Rescue,” is “paws-itively” inspiring.
Pysnack, originally from Harpursville, has lived in Auburn for the past 17 years with her two sons and dog-training business, BARK by Beth LLC. She decided to bring her children’s and clients’ pets to life through children’s books.
“At home, bedtime stories are very important and I’ve drawn my inspiration from my children, my own dogs and my clients’ dogs,” Pysnack said.
Her book “Chubby Little Stubby to the Rescue,” follows Stubby, a search-and-rescue corgi, as he navigates his tough job of reuniting a lost boy with his family. Stubby teaches children to believe in themselves and pursue their life goals regardless of the opinion of others.
“I strive to empower and educate children through strong but adorable, relatable characters that deliver messages about inclusion, self-worth and discovery,” Pysnack said.
In her free time, Pysnack volunteers as a canine handler for her local search and rescue team.
“Chubby Little Stubby to the Rescue” is available for purchase on Amazon in Kindle and paperback, as well as Target.com and BarnesandNoble.com. Information about the author and her work can be found at www.bethpysnackauthor.com.