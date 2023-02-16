NEWARK — Former Newark rock band Fort Mudge will be reuniting for a show Feb. 18 inside the Newark American Legion post at 200 E. Union St. The show begins at 7 p.m.
Fort Mudge will be performing with local rock icons The Marbletones, a band that has performed the local music scene since 1995. This collaboration unites multiple eras of Newark music history with Fort Mudge members, Bill Clark (lead vocals) and Gabe Cinquegrana (guitar/vocals) starting their careers in the 1960s, Howard “H” Derue (drums) in the ’70s and Dan Bailey (keyboards/vocals) in the ’80s. Marbletones bandmates Fred Burgess (guitar/vocals), Jimmy Shear (guitar/vocals) and Harry Edwards (bass) cover the ’90s and 2000s. Derue does double duty as the regular drummer for the Marbletones
Soundman and former lead singer of the Social Lepers Jim Weiler has been a mainstay in the music scene since the 1960s and will be providing technical and logistical support for the Fort Mudge/Marbletones show.