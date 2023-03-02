NEWARK — The Newark Drama Club is ready to take audiences on a nostalgic trip back to the mid-1980s — when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up, and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room.
The Newark Drama Club will present the musical “The Wedding Singer,” which is based on the Adam Sandler movie of the same name, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, in the Newark High School auditorium.
Tickets will be available at the door. They cost $5 for students and senior citizens and $7 for adults.
Set in 1985, rock star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer. He’s the life of the party until his fiancée leaves him at the altar. Robbie copes by trying to make every wedding as disastrous as his own — until Julia, a winsome waitress, enters the picture and wins his affection. However, Julia is engaged and about to be married to a Wall Street shark, so unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.
Show Director Emily Howard, an English 11 teacher, said she chose this production because “It’s fun!”
“We needed a show that would allow our students the opportunity to be silly on stage,” Howard said. “This show features a wide range of characters and a large ensemble. After a more traditional show last year, we wanted to mix it up so that students experience new musical theater too. Plus, we have a bunch of ’80s prom/bridesmaid dresses in costume storage that we’ve been waiting to use!
“I’m excited to see this group of performers and technicians continue to grow,” Howard added.
The cast: Cole Talbot (Robbie Hart), Jocelyn Hinks (Julia Sullivan), Ian Murphy (George), Ryan Hinks (Sammy), Talmadgha Streeter (Holly), Felicity Brey (Rosie), Jadon Kowaleski (Glen Guglia) and Anna Lanse (Linda).
Ensemble members: Brooklyn Baker, Matteo Botelho, Addison Burgess, Isabella Cary, Margherita Corradi, Andrew Flock, Noah Garland, Liberty Grady, Bailey Harris, Taya Hilfiker, Julianna House, Isabella Humphrey, Courtney Jadus, Meiah Johnson-Danzey, Talen Kanaley, Ammorette Laws, Mikalya Miller, Sloane Peters, Shyanne Pilozzi, Malwina Plichta, Braydan Sherman, Camryn Tolleson, Ethan Tonkinson, Abdiel Ubiles and Amber Wilson.
Crew members: Gracie Bennett, Jordan Brooks, Mackenzie Cardona, Trent Conklin, Tohbi Edmister, Raina George, Loretta Hobart, Andrea Malach, Emma Newark and Beatrice Van Riper.
As in the past, Howard is choreographing the show. High school Vocal Music teacher Kate Flock is the musical director, while middle school Instrumental Music teacher Rebekah Valerio will be the Pit Band conductor. Anna Verdine is a student member of the pit band.