NEWARK — Live music, local artisans, food trucks and samplings of wine and craft beverages will be part of the eighth annual Wine, Craft Beverage and Artisan event scheduled for Aug. 27.
Hosted by the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce, the event is planned for 5:30-8:30 p.m. at T. Spencer Knight Park.
The Marbletones, who are known for their rhythm and classic rock, will perform.
“We are thrilled to welcome the community to this fun event,” said Clayton DePew, a certified insurance counselor for Van Parys Insurance and chair of the event. “It should be a great time.”
“It’s a wonderful event, and we’re happy to be a part of it,” added Steven Hasseler, Lyons National Bank Newark branch manager and president of the Newark Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets cost $20. They’re available at Lyons National Bank’s Newark location during normal business hours and at the Interpretative Center/Chamber of Commerce building at 199 Van Buren St.
Tickets purchased at the door cost $25.
Tickets are required to participate in alcohol tastings.
The night is sponsored by many area businesses.