NEWARK — The Newark High School Drama Club will perform “The Halloween Bandit,” a drive-through, family-friendly theater experience, at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the high school, 625 Peirson Ave.
In September, drama club advisor Emily Howard challenged members to think of a creative way to bring theater to live audiences amid COVID-19 regulations and restrictions. In response, the students created the drive-through experience based on a script written by Newark High School junior Cody Acquista, a member of the drama club’s planning committee.
“We thought this would be a fun way for some families to celebrate the Halloween season since it may look a little different this year,” Howard said. “I am so proud of this group of students for creating this idea, writing and editing a script and producing this unique experience in which guest participants, from the inside of their cars, will solve a mystery case as they interview suspects in check points stationed around the school bus loop in front of the high school.
About the premise: “The script is about multiple robberies of Halloween decorations and there are six suspects,” Howard explained. “One participant in each car will act as a detective and ask one question of each of the suspects, who will all say they are innocent. The final stop for each car is at the sheriff’s station where they will learn if they picked the real bandit.”
As guests arrive for tonight’s 90-minute event, a video will be provided for each individual to watch on their phone. The video will supply introduction material, directions, and “case files” with information and clues about each of the characters. View those materials at https://www.newarkcsd.org/Page/8462.
The drama club members participating in the event are Acquista, Brooklyn Baker, Jaston Brooks, Dylan Burley, Jack Comella, Ryan Hermenet, Rachel George, Sara George, Beatrice Van Riper, Veronica Swann, and Amber Wilson.