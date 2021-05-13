NEWARK — Newark High School Drama Club’s cast and crew of the Queen musical “We Will Rock You: School Edition” have been working under COVID-19 guidelines and a myriad of accompanying challenges, but they have produced the school’s first-ever film/musical.
The finished product is available via livestream Friday through Sunday.
NHS Vocal Music teacher Kate Flock was the music director for the production.
The cast and crew are as follows:
Cast — Jaston Brooks (Galileo Figaro), Isabelle Figueroa (Scaramouche), Bria Dano (Killer Queen), Cody Acquista (Khashoggi), Dylan Burley (Buddy), Jack Comella (Brit) and Gabriella Taylor (Oz).
Teen Queens — Natalie Kelley, Brenna Stefanides and Anna Szarek.
Ensemble —Brooklyn Baker, Tanner Blaisdell, Esperanza (Ronnie) Brahman, Felicity Brey, AJ Comella, Rachel George, Alicia Hernandez, Elijah Malach, Veronica Swann, Cole Talbot, Beatrice Van Riper and Amber Wilson.
Crew — Blake Aldrich, Andrew Flock, Sara George, Jenna Havert, Meiah Johnson Danzey, Andrew Joslyn and Jadon Kowaleski.
The show will be streamed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Streaming passes cost $7 and can be purchased by visiting www.newarkcsd.org/drama.