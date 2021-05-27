PALMYRA — After COVID-19 canceled the 2020 Wayne County Fair a message was put on its answering machine optimistically telling callers, “We look forward to seeing you in 2021.”
Unfortunately, that’s not a option.
For the second year in a row, COVID is shelving the fair, although a limited number of events will still take place. Fair President Pam Ferranti, who has been involved with the fair for 37 years, announced the 2021 cancellation Wednesday.
She said there will be activities held in mid-August on the fairgrounds, but it will be nothing like a full-blown fair. Details are in the works for demolition derbies and concerts that will hopefully bring some late-summer normalcy the fair usually signals.
Playland Amusements will have rides, food and games Aug. 12-14 and some vendors will be available to deliver a variety of food items. lans for 4-H animal events also are in process.
“We don’t know right now what all of that will look like,” she said.
Guidance from New York state has been too inconsistent to allow for the massive planning a complete county fair entails, officials said.
The latest information, released May 19, allows for fair attendance but does not give the board of directors enough time to find sponsors, in-kind donations and volunteers to pay for and run the week-long event, according to Ferranti.
It takes about $250,000 to plan and operate the fair, which was tentatively set for Aug. 9-14. The fair started in Palmyra in 1856 and has run largely uninterrupted until last year. All of the fair administrators and board members are unpaid.
“We’re very disappointed,” Ferranti said about scrapping the fair for this year. “We have been asking (state Agriculture and Markets and the state Health Department) since February for guidance on fairs and festivals. I have gone to more meetings in the past six months than in the past five years. The rules kept changing.”
While the number of overall attendees has been increased for fairgrounds in general, it did not change for buildings (250/building) or grandstands (33%) unless the organization mandated everyone be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test in the past three days. Ferranti said the additional requirements weren’t something the Wayne fair could enforce.
“There’s a reason that, although there will be a New York State Fair this year, the buildings there will not be open,” she said.
She said that the Wayne fair board did not feel comfortable moving ahead with fundraising, which usually starts in the winter, without knowing for sure what was going on with state guidance. She said initial planning costs, can total $35,000.
“The tents alone cost $14,000.” she said.
Beth Claypoole, director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County, which is responsible for the 4-H events, said she will work with the fair board to see if the fairgrounds can be used for youngsters to showcase their projects. In 2020, 4-H still held end-of-summer shows, but they were scattered around the county, with some even being held at the Rochester Museum and Science Center.
“These kids have been working for the past year, with their animals and on other projects, she said. “We will definitely have something.”
The board is planning to host the 2022 Wayne County Fair as a full week, Aug. 8-13, 2022, in anticipation that New York is fully open without restrictions.
“We are always looking for help, even now,” Ferranti said. “Even if you can give me 10 minutes, weeds still need to be pulled and lawns still need to be mowed.”