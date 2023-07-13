CANANDAIGUA — While many may realize the Ontario County Arts Council is a non-profit organization sponsoring and co-sponsoring numerous events, exhibits, and workshops, it is also committed to supporting the arts by providing an annual student scholarship for a Finger Lakes Community College student majoring in one of the arts; community grants that support the arts; and, most recently, awards given to the Main Street Arts in Clifton Springs, Canandaigua ChamberFest, Geneva Concerts, and the Bristol Valley Theatre.
Did you know OCAC also includes the performing arts? One example of their lively performances is the OCAC Reader’s Theater.
Reader’s Theater is a style of theater in which the actors present dramatic readings of narrative material without costumes, props, scenery or special lighting. The actors use only scripts, vocal interpretation and facial expressions to help the audience understand and enjoy the story.
The latest theater offering from the OCAC is the production “Radio Days: Reader’s Theater.” This event will showcase a small cast of the company actors who will present five short comedic plays from the 1920s and 1930s Golden Age of Radio.
Daisy Case, Amy Swanson, Nils Swanson, Kathy Ward, Tina Blackwood, Kathy Morris, Marjorie Case, and Brian Case will perform on the following dates:
• Friday, 7 p.m., Woodlawn Chapel, 130 N. Pearl St., Canandaigua. This venue has limited seating, so call 585-905-9229 to reserve seats and avoid disappointment at the door.
• Saturday, 2 p.m., Antique Wireless Museum, 6925 Routes 5&20, Bloomfield.
• Sunday, 2 p.m., Ferris Hills,1 Ferris Hills, Peg Rayburn Drive, Canandaigua.
To find out more about OCAC, go to www.ocarts.org or email ocartsny@gmail.com.