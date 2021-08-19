Ontario County Arts Council members have created unique, beer-themed art as a fundraiser for Mariner Family Student Scholarship. These pieces will be hanging at various local breweries.
An ongoing silent auction for this art is open through Oct. 1. To see images of the beer-themed paintings and which brewery they are hanging in, visit www.ocarts.org/art-in-breweries.
You can bid on the “Beer Art” at these craft beverage outlets:
• Lake Drum, Geneva.
• Big aLICe, Geneva.
{div}• Reinvention, Manchester.{/div}
• Star Cider, Canandaigua.
• Laurentide, Penn Yan.
• WeBe, Geneva.
• War Horse, Fayette.
• Birdhouse, Honeoye.
• Square Knot, Canandaigua.
• Irish Mafia, Bloomfield.
• Noble Shepherd, Bloomfield.
The Mariner Family Student Scholarship is granted each year to a Finger Lakes Community College fine arts student.