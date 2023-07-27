GENEVA — Geneva Light Opera is giving three performances at the Smith Opera House this weekend of one of the most beloved of Italian comic operas, Gaetano Donizetti’s “L’Elisir d’amore” (“The Elixir of Love”).
The popularity of this opera, which has been holding audiences for nearly 200 years, lies not merely in its melodious stream of waltzes, comic patters, and lively choruses, nor in the personality of Dr. Dulcamara, the fast-talking quack, who will prescribe for anything that ails you, nor in Nemorino, the village simpleton in love with the impervious flirt, Adina — no, the secret of the opera’s success lies in the intrusion of sentiment into farce.
In the midst of the plot’s shenanigans, Nemorino expresses genuine emotion in his aria, “Una furtiva lagrima.” Donizetti had discovered the great secret of comedy: for farce to have dimension, it must reveal genuine pain. Suddenly Nemorino isn’t just a fool — he has a heart. He reaches out to his Adina, and, in turn, we want him to have her. We want them both to have what they want and are touched when they get it.“Una furtiva lagrima” too is a lovely tune, the delight of the bassoonist, who seldom ever gets a chance to play anything romantic. And a lyric tenor gets to demonstrate a range of skills, vocal and dramatic. The likes of Caruso, Bergonzi and Pavarotti made sure L’elisir survives.
The Geneva Light Opera production is set in a fairytale Italian village, its peasants kitted out with farm implements, vegetables, wine, and more wine. Recitatives in English guide us through numbers sung in the original Italian. The acting is in character, and the company has sent in the clowns — a wise decision in a farce.
Michael Anderson, who seldom misses a chance to take a pratfall or wield a comic hoe, plays the lovesick Nemorino. His singing is thin to begin with but builds strength steadily, always true to the melodic line. The small size of his tenor might not be apparent in other company.
But his Adina, Sarah Joyce Cooper, is something else again, her voice sizable and beautifully produced, the high notes never shrill, the low ones full-bodied, the occasional trill limpid and unforced. She sings with a passionate power that should soon lead her to the roles of Verdi. Moreover, she is a pretty woman and a charming actress.
Bass Valerian Ruminski plays duplicitous Dr. Dulcamara, with verbal dexterity and the pompous self-confidence suitable to any flim-flam man. Ruminski’s dark, smooth sound always gives pleasure, and combines well in his duets with soprano and tenor.
Brian Keith Johnson sings Adina’s other suitor, the preening Sergeant Belcore, amorously devoted to the ladies and to himself, not necessarily in that order. Johnson is definitely more character baritone than lyrical singer, but his posturing antics were what this opera calls for.
Eric Mahl conducts the sparkling score in a stripped-down but cleverly rearranged orchestra, and the staging by Steve Vaughan keeps the chorus twirling dance steps in the background while the simple story unfolds clearly around and in front of them.