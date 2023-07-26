PHELPS — The Phelps-Clifton Springs Community Theatre is celebrating its 46th year with the area’s first community theater presentation of “Bullets Over Broadway: The Musical.”
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, in the air-conditioned Midlakes High School auditorium.
Loaded with big laughs, colorful characters and the songs that made the ’20s roar, “Bullets over Broadway” is based on the screenplay of the acclaimed 1994 film by Woody Allen and Douglas McGrath. The six-time Tony-nominated musical features existing hits from the 1920s, including “Let’s Misbehave,” “I’m Sitting On Top of the World,” “Yes! We Have No Bananas!” and “There’s a New Day Comin’!”
“Bullets over Broadway” is a love letter to the Golden Age of Broadway. The story centers around David Shayne, a straight-arrow playwright who plans to stand firm against compromising his work but abandons that stance when his producer finds a mobster backer who sees Shayne’s play as a vehicle for his talent-free girlfriend. Throw in an aging diva, tap-dancing mobsters, and a bevy of chorus girls, and this is one show that “knocks ’em dead.”
The 23-member cast is being directed by Keith Childs, artistic director of the Phelps-Clifton Springs Community Theatre. The music director is Jennifer Cornwell. Childs, Stefan Uveges — Uveges also appears in the role of the gangster, Cheech — and Barbara Herbert choreograph the show.
The cast is led by Michael Witter of Newark as David Shayne and Rayne Hammond-Benz of Clifton Springs as diva Helen Sinclair. Cris Brown of Canandaigua will portray mob boss Nick Valenti. Valenti’s talentless girlfriend, Olive, is played by Hayley Briner, who has traveled from Henrietta to participate, while Kerry Bailey of Canandaigua plays David’s wife. Others in principal roles are Mary Cook of Waterloo, and Ed Krenzer and Dominic Vassallo of Phelps.
Ensemble members are Trevor Barcomb, Adam Bresette, Dan Bish, Pip Brown, Marie Fischer, Ali Krenzer, Nate River, Carter Maslyn, Carol Millis, Autumn Pollock, Jade Remacle-Grimm, Joanne Saracino, Ashley Smith, and Cassandra VanDamme.
Behind the scenes, Charlie King serves as technical director and co-scenic designer with John George and Cris Brown; the latter also serves as graphic designer. Nancy Denisi, Susie Bonawitz, Carol Byron and Betsy Tuxill are designing the costumes. Ross Gifford is lighting designer.
“Having seen the original Broadway production, it is exciting to bring this musical to our area for the first time,” Childs said. “It is hoped that our audiences will have great fun laughing at the antics of the plot and characters. The lyrics of the 1920s songs have been changed little to accommodate the plot, and some are a bit risqué for the time period which only adds to the fun.
“Woody Allen’s humor is on full display throughout the piece.”
Parental guidance is suggested, as some subject matter may not be suitable for younger audiences.
Presale tickets for “Bullets Over Broadway” are $10 and can be purchased at the Midlakes High School office, Phelps Hometown Pharmacy, Sandy’s Floral Gallery in Clifton Springs, Stomping Grounds in Geneva, Deb’s Craft and Things in Newark, Renaissance-The Goodie II Shoppe in Canandaigua, and from cast members. Tickets purchased at the door cost an additional $2. Tickets also may be purchased online at the presale rate, with no added fees, and picked up at the door by visiting the Phelps-Clifton Springs Community Theatre’s Facebook or Instagram page and following the link provided at either social media site.
This production of “Bullets Over Broadway” is made possible in part with a grant from the Nelson B. Delavan Foundation Part A.