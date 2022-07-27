PHELPS — Malice, mayhem, mystery, and murder will be at the forefront when the Phelps-Clifton Springs Community Theatre celebrates its 45th year with the suspiciously funny musical “Something’s Afoot.”
Tags
Trending Food Videos
Recommended for you
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
What's Trending
-
Ciccino’s moving to former Rite Aid location
-
Search team finds body in Fayette; apparent suicide
-
Mark Gearan returning to Hobart & William Smith Colleges; President Joyce Jacobsen to join faculty
-
Michigan hard cider producer Blake Farms expanding in Wayne County
-
Search team finds body in Fayette
-
Jessica Townley: 'People can count on me'
-
Train derailment in Yates County leads to big fuel spill
-
Fayette woman marks 100th birthday
-
City of Geneva urged to be careful when dredging for marina
-
Narrated canal cruises return next month
The general election is a little more than three months away. If the vote for governor happened now, who would get your vote?
You voted: