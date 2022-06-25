PENN YAN — The second Yates Concert Series outing is set for 6:30 p.m. June 29 on the lawn of the Old Yates County Courthouse at the intersection of Court and Main Streets.
The Paulsen Baker Band, with special guest Warren Paul, are the featured musicians. The group is known for “good-time music.”
This free concert is sponsored by the East Hill Gallery of the Folk Art Guild in Middlesex. Refreshments during the concert are being provided by the Yates Suicide Prevention Coalition. Parking is available in the county lot, along with lots at the Penn Yan Public Library and the First Baptist Church. Bring your own lawn chair or picnic blanket.
Although the concert is free, the traditional yellow buckets will be passed around, and the funds collected help keep the summer series going.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the First Baptist Church next door. Don’t forget to stop by the First Baptist Church for a light supper before the concert starts.
The Southern Tier All Star Jazz Band is slated to perform July 6.