BLOOMFIELD, N.J./NEWARK — Margaret Bailey wanted all five of her sons to play piano.
When Dan Bailey turned 8, his father gave him two choices. He didn’t want to force the piano, so he told Dan he could do ballet instead.
“If I had chosen ballet, this would be a much different presentation,” he humorously told people at his mother’s funeral service in 2002, where he played a piano piece in her memory.
Bailey, 63, a Newark native who now lives in the Garden State, took piano — and music in general — to heart. He recently released his third album, “Dangerously Close to Perfection,” which includes “Darcy McFadden,” an Irish ballad that tells the story of a young woman living life on her own terms while being misjudged and underestimated by her community. It was played a lot in the Rochester and Buffalo areas by local bands this March for St. Patrick’s Day, Bailey said.
He wrote and produced the song with Grammy-winner Brad Felton, who received the honor as a member of the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus last summer. Felton also has played music locally for most of his life, except for the decade when he was a sought-after studio musician in Los Angeles.
Bailey’s band is Danny B and the Buckles. The members produce serious music, even if for some, like Bailey, it’s not a full-time occupation and their recordings are produced on an independently owned label. Bailey said he knew a long time ago he wasn’t going to be a rock star, but he stuck with the music because it gave him great satisfaction.
He tends to write and play rock, blues, progressive rock, and soft instrumental music. He said he plays piano every day at his home and has given music lessons.
In real life, Bailey works remotely for a small mailing company in Buffalo. Previously, he worked for the U.S. Post Office for 28 years. He is married with three grown daughters and grandchildren.
“I had a mortgage,” he said about why he also opted for a conventional job.
“Darcy McFadden” was recorded at The Music Room EA in East Aurora, Erie County. It is an audio recording studio that offers video recording and also holds live music performances where Bailey has played regularly. He also recorded his previous two albums there.
“It’s a place to woodshed an idea, modify and edit, like a real live musician,” he said. “For a lot of musicians, it’s hard to get gigs, so it’s also a place for performances.”
Musicians and vocalists joining Bailey on the tune are Felton, John Whitney, Matt Felski, Katy Felton, Russ Almeter, and G. Leland Shea. Previous album releases by Bailey include “Piano or Ballet” and “Buckle Up!” All three albums were recorded in Western New York.
Earlier this year, Bailey reunited with his high school band, Fort Mudge, a Newark-based rock band formed in the 1980s. The reunion was Feb. 18 at August Mauer American Legion Post 286 in Newark.
For more information about Bailey’s recordings, and to hear them, Bailey said to look on all streaming platforms and search for Danny B and the Buckles.