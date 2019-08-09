My oh my oh my. Is that what I think I’m seeing?
Yep, it is. Skin. Bare skin. On six ladies of a certain age. Mercy sakes!
Oh, calm down. What you’ll witness if you see the latest Seneca Community Players production is barely (sorry, couldn’t resist that) more than you can spot on any local beach or, for that matter, on pretty much any street or sidewalk on a hot summer day.
But “Calendar Girls” isn’t about nudity for its own sake.
This play, based on the true story of a bunch of English women who came up with a novel way to raise money for a hospital and cancer research, has some real substance as it deals with serious issues of friendship, loyalty, caring, and good intentions among female friends.
The six main members of this talented and experienced ensemble cast are women who clearly like and trust each other, and it’s a good thing that they do. With numerous costume changes and a wonderful long and amusing scene in which they all wear bathrobes, bare feet and not much else as they pose for their fundraising calendar, the women in this cast are equally gutsy and appealing.
These aren’t airbrushed, Photoshopped images. They’re real women with real lives, real skin, real bodies, and the right to be accepted and celebrated as they really are, grey hair and all.
The play takes place in England circa 1999. Wisely, the actors make no attempt to speak with a British accent. Unfortunately, they can’t wear body mikes of any kind with all those costume changes and certain scenes — you’ll understand when you see it — and the theater at Academy Square in Seneca Falls tends to swallow sound.
Enunciating every syllable very clearly is the key to making an American voice work well in an English play, and this cast needs to remember to do that.
Read the program bios and you’ll understand why the acting in this show is so good. Director Becky Bly and stage manager Isabell Foster have created a solid production that deserves to be seen. And there’s a special reason why this is an unusual show.
Spotlight Partnership is a new concept that pairs Seneca Community Players with some area not-for-profit organizations to jointly raise money to do good works. “Calendar Girls,” remember, deals with an actual fundraising notion that succeeded beyond all expectations.
So the people behind the Spotlight Partnership idea hope it will do the same.
Actual calendars specially printed for this production, featuring the cast and the benefiting organizations, will be available for $15 each at all six performances.
Each performance will benefit SCP and an organization that serves the local community, with the show being introduced by a spokesperson for that group. Part of the show proceeds will be allotted as follows:
Tonight’s performance, Seneca County Relay for Life; tomorrow (Aug. 10), Seneca County House of Concern; Sunday matinee, United Way of Seneca County; Aug. 16, Family Counseling Services of the Finger Lakes; Aug. 17, Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes; Aug. 18, Seneca Community Players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.