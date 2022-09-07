GENEVA — Poet and essayist Jenny Boully, the 2022-23 Trias Writer-in-Residence at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, will give a reading of her work on at 7 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 8) in Bartlett Theatre.
The event is free and open to the public.
A recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship in General Nonfiction, Boully teaches at Bennington College and is a core faculty member of the Bennington Writers Seminars.
She is the author of “Betwixt-and-Between: Essays on the Writing Life,” which the Georgia Review described as “a supple and suggestive volume, one dedicated to multiplying literary possibilities even as it names and forcefully critiques the economic and institutional forces that construct and constrain such possibility.” Boully’s first book, “The Body: An Essay,” published when she was 25, is regarded as a canonical text in experimental essays, poetic prose, and imaginative form.
Her other books include “The Book of Beginnings and Endings.”
Her work has been anthologized in The Best American Poetry, The Next American Essay, and Great American Prose Poems: From Poe to the Present.
Boully received a master’s degree in English criticism and writing from Hollins University, a master’s in creative writing from the University of Notre Dame, and a PhD in English from the Graduate Center of the City University of New York.
This fall’s Trias Reading Series also features Lacy Johnson Oct. 13, Kendra Allen Nov. 17, and Katherine Indermaur Dec. 1 — all at 7 p.m. in Barlett Theatre.
This year’s Trias Writers Residency director is Geoffrey Babbitt, associate professor of writing and rhetoric and English. Contact Babbitt at trias@hws.edu.
The Trias Residency for Writers is named after poet Peter J. Trias, a 1970 Hobart graduate and author of the collection “The House in Venice.” His gift to the Colleges established the Peter J. Trias ’70 Endowed Fund for Poetry and Creative Writing, to help attract poets and writers of distinction to the campus.