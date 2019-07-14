PENN YAN — In partnership with the Penn Yan Art Guild, Anthony Road Wine Co. invites artists and novices to Plein Air Painting Days.
Painters are invited to sign up in the tasting room at Anthony Road and to paint within a 3-mile radius of the winery. Artists are then encouraged to submit paintings to be hung in the gallery through August to be viewed and sold.
An Artists’ Reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 4. Following the reception, the paintings on exhibit will be entered in a popular vote. The three favorites will receive a wine gift pack and the paintings will be printed on cards for sale in the tasting room.
Artists may pick up their art work and receive a check for art sold, with a 25 percent commission to Anthony Road, on Aug. 31.
Plein Air Painting Days will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday or Monday, July 14 and 15; July 21 and 22; July 28 and 29
Painting submission dates are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 1 to 3.
Popular vote ballots must be submitted between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Aug. 4.
For more information, visit www.anthonyroadwine.com
For more information about the Art Guild, visit www.pennyanartguild.org
