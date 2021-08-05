PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Theatre Company and the Arts Center of Yates County have teamed up to celebrate the art of love with a free community concert highlighting love ballads through the ages. Some of the area’s best vocalists will perform a selection of the greatest ballads of all time, with music from medieval Europe to the 21st century.

Bring a lawn chair to the Yates County Courthouse park on Main Street at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow(Aug. 6). In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the First Baptist Church. Donations will be accepted to benefit the PYTCo and ACYC.

