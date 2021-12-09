TYRE — Rapper, record executive and actor T.I. is coming to del Lago Resort & Casino’s Vine Showroom next month.
T.I. will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 14. Doors open at 7.
Tickets for the performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They will be available at https://dellagoresort.com/entertainment/#upcoming-events.
Once dubbed “the Jay-Z of the South” by Pharrell Williams, T.I. gradually came into his own and established himself as one of rap’s most successful MCs during the early 2000s. Like Jay-Z, T.I. — born Clifford Harris in Atlanta — carried a balance of smoothness and toughness, and grew from regional acclaim in his earliest days to chart-topping records like 2008’s hit-spawning “Paper Trail.” His iconic presence influenced new waves of Atlanta rap talent, and T.I. continued making music alongside those following in his footsteps with albums like 2020’s “The L.I.B.R.A.”