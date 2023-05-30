ROCHESTER — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League has selected the two students who will be among the 96 performing in the 2023 National High School Musical Theatre Awards.
Also known as the Jimmy Awards, they are set for June 26 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City.
Hope Galloway of Brighton High School and Evan Williams of Le Roy Junior/Senior High School will represent Rochester.
Forty students from the Greater Rochester area were eligible to compete at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre Thursday in a NHSMTA local competition (Stars of Tomorrow NYC Bound) for a chance to represent Rochester at the Jimmy Awards. Those eligible for this local competition received recognition at RBTL’s Stars of Tomorrow Recognition Ceremony May 11 for their performances in their high school musicals.
The students from the Times’ readership area nominated to participate in the local competition: Addie Rudolph, Carmine Cafiero, Parker Ashworth and Mason Burke of Canandaigua; Christyan Borsching of Marcus Whitman; Avinash James of Mynderse; Ryan Fink of Palmyra-Macedon; and Michael Obit of Red Jacket.
The National High School Musical Theatre Awards were founded in 2009 with the goal of recognizing musical theater in schools and inspiring the next generation of performers. “The Jimmy Award” is named in honor of James M. Nederlander, the legendary Broadway theater owner and producer. In order to sponsor two student representatives in the national event, professional theaters are required to be a member of The Broadway League, the National Alliance of Musical Theater or the Theatre Communications Group.