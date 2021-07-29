GENEVA — Rossini’s effervescent “Cinderella,” which opens tonight in a production by the Geneva Light Opera, is a piece of wit and profound humanity. The cast captures some of both in an abridged version, courtesy of a world of Covid. But gratitude is due for the year’s opening up of opera and song after more than a year of complete silence.
No greater joy could be imagined than to hear Sarah Nordin as Rossini’s radiant and forgiving heroine in the great composer’s masterful treatment of a timeless fairy tale. Whether it is Rossini’s intricate roulades or his soaring arcs of melody, Nordin does justice to all.
Her colleagues are accomplished and alert in fleshing out the vivid drama and demanding vocalism of Rossini’s great masterpiece. Esteban Zúñiga Calderón has the dizzying high register needed for the stratospheric tenor part of Prince Ramiro. Brian Keith Johnson has the dexterity for Gilbertian patter needed for Prince Ramiro’s servant and confidant Dandini. Valerian Ruminiski is a past master at everything required of Cinderella’s mean stepfather, Don Magnifico, from the richest vocalism to the most raucous comedy. Thanks to Tyler Putnam in the role of Ramiro’s tutor, Alidoro, we are given the opportunity of hearing a newly restored aria, rarely heard on any stage in our day. Rounding out the ensemble, Michelle Seipel and Emily Hughes are the backbone of this performance with their continual and delightful “chitter and chatter” as the stepsisters Clorinda and Tisbe.
It is not easy to sustain the complexity and beauty of a great work of art in a semi-staged presentation. But Steve Vaughan’s inventive direction and Eric Mahl’s conducting of a reduced orchestration have delivered the whole heart of Rossini’s opera. Mahl has shaped a nimble and sympathetic instrumental ensemble with his reduced forces, which makes the entire evening gel.
After such a long silence, one cannot imagine a more refreshing way of returning to the joys of the lyric stage.