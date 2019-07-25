TYRE — Country music star LeAnn Rimes has been added The Vine’s entertainment lineup at del Lago Resort & Casino.
Rimes brings her “You and Me Christmas Tour” to del Lago’s entertainment venue at 8 p.m. Nov. 30. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the del Lago box office. Or, buy them by calling (315) 946-1695 or visiting dellagoresort.com/entertainment.
Best known for her songs “How Do I Live?,” “Can’t Fight the Moonlight,” “Blue” and “I Need You,” Rimes has won two Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, two World Music Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards and a Country Music Association Award. At 14, Rimes won Best New Artist, making her the youngest-ever recipient of a Grammy.
During the “You and Me Christmas Tour,” Rimes will be performing hits from the soundtrack of her Hallmark Channel movie “It’s Christmas, Eve” as well as some of her other favorite holiday songs.
Patrons must be 21 to attend any show at The Vine.
