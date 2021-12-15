TYRE — Rising country superstar Cole Swindell has been added to the 2022 event lineup at del Lago Resort & Casino’s Vine Showroom.
Swindell is scheduled to perform April 1, beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Buy them at https://dellagoresort.com/entertainment/#upcoming-events.
In the seven years since his debut, Swindell has racked up over 4 billion global career streams and an impressive 10 No. 1 singles. His No. 1 hit “Break Up In The End” was named the NSAI Song of the Year in 2019.
As a songwriter, he has 11 No. 1 singles and was named the NSAI Songwriter/Artist of the Year in 2016 and Music Row’s Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year during his 2015 debut.
Swindell has toured with Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, and Dierks Bentley. He became a headliner on his own “Reason To Drink Tours” in 2018. Swindell has sold out all four of his “Down Home Tours” in support of the Down Home Sessions I, II, III, IV.
The Georgia native kicked off his headlining “Down To Earth Tour” in March 2020 before it went on pause amidst the Covid-19 and shortly after released his now multi-week No. 1 single “Single Saturday Night.”