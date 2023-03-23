FAYETTE — Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes will hold one of its most important annual fundraisers March 31.
“Cabin Fever Night Out” is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. at Ventosa Vineyards. The event will showcase wine, beer and spirits from several Finger Lakes outlets.
Safe Harbors provides vital services at no cost to individuals, children, and families who have experienced sexual violence, domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking in Ontario, Seneca, and Yates counties. Find additional information about this work at shflny.org.
Tickets cost $100 for a Tasting Passport or $75 for a Non-Alcohol Pass. Tickets include a complimentary tasting glass and a wine bottle tote.
In addition, there will be hors d’oeuvres and live music.
Buy tickets at shflny.org or www.givebutter.com.
All proceeds benefit Safe Harbors.
The event’s platinum sponsors are Eagle Auto Center and Generations Bank.