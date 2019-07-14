NEWARK — Taste of Wayne County, a sampling extravaganza along the Erie Canal, is returning from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 on Van Buren Street and in T. Spencer Knight Canal Park.
The event is presented by the Newark Chamber of Commerce, the village of Newark and the Wayne County Farm Bureau.
“It was nice experiencing so much in one place and being able to sample so many items from places I’ve never been to. A fun event and a great idea!” said Jeanette George, a Newark resident who attended the event in 2018.
Over 1,000 people attended last summer’s event which included live music and product samples from 30 vendors. Music at this year’s event will be provided by local favorite The Marbletones.
Taste of Wayne County showcases vendors, restaurants, and other food- and drink-related businesses in Wayne County through sampling of their signature dishes.
Tickets are available online and at the Newark Chamber office, Wegmans and Lyons National Bank branches throughout Wayne County. Advanced sale tickets include 15 samples for $10. At the event, individual sample tickets are sold for $1 each. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www. tasteofwaynecounty.org.
