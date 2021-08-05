Seneca Community Players has chosen its cast for the upcoming musical production of “Little Women — The Broadway Musical.”
Mindi Dickstein wrote the lyrics and Jason Howland crafted the music. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s 1869 classic, semi-autobiographical novel, “Little Women — The Broadway Musical” focuses on the four March sisters: traditional Meg; wild, aspiring writer Jo; timid Beth; and romantic Amy; along with their beloved Marmee.
The cast members:
• Marley Mars of Canandaigua (Jo).
• Megan Kreuser of Geneva (Meg/Clarissa).
• Julianna Buchmann of Weedsport (Beth/Rodrigo 2).
• Gemini Zajac of Ovid (Amy/Troll).
• Charity Gillotti of Waterloo (Marmie/Hag).
• Wendy Varricchio-Fletcher of Seneca Falls (Aunt March/Mrs. Kirk).
• Damon Fletcher of Seneca Falls (Laurie/Rodrigo).
• Stuart Sewell of Geneva (Mr. Laurence/Knight).
• Mason Boyd of Seneca Falls (Professor Bhaer).
• Chamberlain Bauder of Willard (John Brooke/Braxton).
The musical will be directed by SCP veteran Deb Bly. Cheryl Muller is the musical director.
Slated for August 13, 14, 15, 20 and 21, the production will be held at Fatzinger Hall in Waterloo. The Aug 13, 14, 20 and 21 shows begin at 7:30 pm, while the Aug. 15 performance is slated for a 2 p.m. start. Tickets cost $18 if purchased in advance or $20 at the door. Children 10 and younger pay $15. Buy tickets in advance at Women Made Products in Seneca Falls or at Yapsody.com.