CANANDAIGUA — Lincoln Hill Farms will hold its second annual Brew Fest Aug. 14, featuring more than 75 breweries and cideries from across the Northeast. In addition, there will be live music, local vendors, food and lawn games.
Doors open at 1 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and at 2 p.m. for general admission ticket holders. The Brew Fest will run until 6 p.m.
There are three types of tickets available for purchase:
VIP admission, $85 — A limited number are available. It includes admission an hour before the Brew Fest is open to the public at 1 p.m., access to the VIP deck and lounge area, complimentary light finger foods, and exclusive access to special tastings, swag bag and free parking.
General admission, $60 — Includes admission to the Brew Fest at 2 p.m. and sampling until 6 p.m.
Designated driver admission, $15 — Includes admission to the Brew Fest and non-alcoholic samplings such as kombucha and root beer.
Tickets may be purchased at lincolnhillfarms.com. Ride sharing is encouraged to alleviate traffic congestion. Anyone using a ride share or drop-off service will be allowed to enter the venue during the VIP hour. Parking is $10 per car.
At the conclusion of the Brew Fest, guests are invited to stay and enjoy additional live music, cocktails and beer from the silo bar from 6-10 p.m.
For a full list of participating breweries and cideries, visit lincolnhillfarms.com/calendar.
The Brew Fest will be held rain or shine. Due to state law, only guests 21 and older will be admitted.