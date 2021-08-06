Brew Fest 2021

More than 75 breweries and cideries from across the Northeast will be on hand at Lincoln Hill Farms Aug. 14.

 Submitted photo

CANANDAIGUA — Lincoln Hill Farms will hold its second annual Brew Fest Aug. 14, featuring more than 75 breweries and cideries from across the Northeast. In addition, there will be live music, local vendors, food and lawn games.

Doors open at 1 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and at 2 p.m. for general admission ticket holders. The Brew Fest will run until 6 p.m.

There are three types of tickets available for purchase:

VIP admission, $85 — A limited number are available. It includes admission an hour before the Brew Fest is open to the public at 1 p.m., access to the VIP deck and lounge area, complimentary light finger foods, and exclusive access to special tastings, swag bag and free parking.

General admission, $60 — Includes admission to the Brew Fest at 2 p.m. and sampling until 6 p.m.

Designated driver admission, $15 — Includes admission to the Brew Fest and non-alcoholic samplings such as kombucha and root beer.

Tickets may be purchased at lincolnhillfarms.com. Ride sharing is encouraged to alleviate traffic congestion. Anyone using a ride share or drop-off service will be allowed to enter the venue during the VIP hour. Parking is $10 per car.

At the conclusion of the Brew Fest, guests are invited to stay and enjoy additional live music, cocktails and beer from the silo bar from 6-10 p.m.

For a full list of participating breweries and cideries, visit lincolnhillfarms.com/calendar.

The Brew Fest will be held rain or shine. Due to state law, only guests 21 and older will be admitted.

Locally owned and operated, and family-run, Lincoln Hill Farms is a 95-plus-acre historic farm in the picturesque countryside of Canandaigua, New York. In the heart of the Finger Lakes region, just east of Rochester, Lincoln Hill Farms is a family-friendly venue perfect for entertainment, events and celebrations of all kinds. Visitors are connected to an authentic farm experience alongside unique offerings, such as seasonal festivals, popular music and outstanding farm-to-table food. From glamping, weddings set against a backdrop of sunflowers and a rustic timber frame pavilion to private events hosted in the farm’s one-of-a-kind two-story silo bar or 6,000-square-foot semipermanent tent and yoga in the hopyard, the farm allows for an experience like no other. Visit lincolnhillfarms.com for more information.

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...