A 50th anniversary of America’s most iconic music festival, Woodstock, had been planned for Watkins Glen International Racetrack Aug. 16-18. The Finger Lakes Times would have had a team of reporters and photographers on hand, but when WGI pulled out, the show was off, at least locally. In place of our coverage of the anniversary, we would like to run your stories about your favorite concert ever, your favorite show or musical moment, your favorite performer. Were you at the original Woodstock in 1969? If so, you can write about that. Send your memories in 100 words or less to fltimes@fltimes.com by Aug. 12 and we will run as many as we can in the Sunday Times on Aug. 18.
