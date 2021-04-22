Seneca Community Players will hold auditions for its upcoming production of “Little Women — the Broadway Musical” next month.
Director Deb Bly and musical director Cheryl Muller will hold auditions in Seneca Falls, by appointment only, May 18-19, starting at 6 p.m. each night. To schedule an audition, call or text (860) 983-2645. For details about the auditions, or information about the musical and its roles, visit https://fingerlakes1.com/little-women-audition-info-3/.
Based on Louisa May Alcott’s 1869 classic, semi-autobiographical novel, “Little Women” focuses on the four March sisters: traditional Meg; wild, aspiring writer Jo; timid Beth; and romantic Amy; along with their beloved Marmee. The musical’s book is by Allan Knee, with lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.
The production will be staged Aug. 13-15 and Aug. 20-21 at Fatzinger Hall in Waterloo.