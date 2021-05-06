SENECA FALLS — Seneca Community Players will hold auditions for “Spoon River Anthologies” today and Friday. They’ll begin at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom both days.
The cast includes 12 actors playing a total of 50 roles, covering all ages and genders. Those auditioning should prepare their choice of any of the short poems from the script. Go to www.facebook.com/senecacommunityplayers to sign up for auditions and get a copy of the audition material.
Steve Duprey will direct “Spoon River Anthologies,” which was conceived by Edgar Lee Masters and adapted by Charles Aidman. It will be presented as a live remote production, with performances on June 18, 19 and 20.
In the play the former residents of Spoon River examine life and the longing for what might have been. As the citizens reflect on the dreams, secrets, and regrets of their lives, they paint a gritty and honest portrait of the town as all of their pasts are illuminated.
Via musical interludes, viewers are introduced in a cemetery to the ghosts of those who were inhabitants of this town, and whose secrets have gone with them to the grave.
To learn more about this production, contact Eric Jansen at (585) 202-9143 or ejjansen@msn.com.