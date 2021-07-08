SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Community Band is entering its 37th season, and the group will be providing free concerts throughout the month.
The upcoming events include:
• July 9, 6:30 p.m., People’s Park, Water Street, Seneca Falls — Prior to the 7 p.m. concert, musicians and some of their instruments will be on display and children can talk to the musicians and see the instruments up close. There will be signs and info for families to learn about the instruments and become more familiar with how music is made.
• July 13, 7 p.m., Vince’s Park, Routes 5&20, Seneca Falls — A special concert for the cyclists who are participating in the bicycling tour of the Erie Canal. Be sure to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on and enjoy the concert.
• July 16, 7 p.m., People’s Park — Featuring perennial audience favorites and new additions.
Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
For more information, contact Emilie Sisson at (315) 521-5853.