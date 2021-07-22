SENECA FALLS — The annual open house at Seneca Meadows Inc. will be held from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Sunday(July 25).
The annual family event is free and open to the public. It will feature a free chicken barbecue provided by Ace Automatics, a bounce house for kids, photos with heavy equipment, and selfies with the falcons. Stanton Automatics will provide classic stand-up video games.
In addition, Finger Lakes Radio Group will being doing a live remote from 12 noon to 2 p.m., along with providing chances to win prizes and cash in the money machine. Guided bus tours of the facility that navigate to the top of the landfill, along with a variety of interactions with the many components that go into the Seneca Meadows operation, are planned as well.
“Our dedicated team of essential workers will be here to answer all the questions into what it takes for us to protect our environment and provide this essential piece of infrastructure for our region,” landfill District Manager Kyle Black said.
A new feature this year will be the A.T.M. Cruise of Seneca Falls, an auto show and cruise-in group from Seneca Falls. To register a vehicle and participate with A.T.M. in this or other upcoming cruise-ins, contact Dan Elias at (585) 857-3008.