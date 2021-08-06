After more than a year of substituting live performance for virtual theater, the Geneva Theatre Guild triumphantly returns to the Smith Opera House this weekend for its production of the musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”
Centered on the titular genderqueer rock-and-roll singer, Sean Britton-Milligan and Jennifer Walczak helm a production of “Hedwig” that is bold, celebratory, and fitting for the Guild’s grand return to a live stage.
Directors Britton-Milligan and Walczak faced the difficult task of mounting a production that deftly balanced the show’s competing tones. Often comic and brash, but sometimes pensive and thought-provoking, less refined productions can sometimes make “Hedwig” feel like two different musicals, completely at odds with each other.
Britton-Milligan and Walczak, however, find the sweet spot that lets their audience laugh along with Hedwig’s off-the-cuff banter, yet also sit back and appreciate its more subtle moments and fully understand the mentality of its lead character.
That subtle direction manifests itself in every area of the production, from the flashing lights that make you feel like you’re at the wildest rock concert of the year, to the character-driven costumes that derive their opulence from a sense of dilapidation. It is a production unafraid of its own power.
Of course, the onus of the show rests upon Hedwig herself, played in this production by Nash Johns. Johns gives one of the best performances I’ve seen in my decade-plus watching the Guild, effortlessly floating from one corner of Hedwig’s complex mind to the next.
Johns clearly understands Hedwig as well as one can, and his mental preparation shows in how effortless his performance feels. He looks completely free flying around the stage, dancing and belting his heart out in equal measure (in heels, no less). His energy as Hedwig is infectious.
That is one of the true triumphs of this production of Hedwig: With its design elements limited to lights and projections without much in the way of physical sets, the show evokes the minimalist punk-rock concerts of yesteryear, trading in a traditional plot and setting for a show aimed at evoking a feeling, an unexplainable emotional response from its audience.
The production did not have to make something out of nothing, of course. Hedwig’s score, written by Stephen Trask, has plenty of high-energy tunes that get the audience invested. I could almost feel the next song well before it happened, hanging onto the edge of my seat as Johns expertly toyed with my anticipation in his monologues.
But apart from its stellar dual direction, its star-making performance (plus a vocal tour de force from Dylan DeGeorge as Yitzhak), and its rock-infused score, what makes this production of Hedwig so special is its full embrace of pride and celebration.
After more than a year being starved of live theater, Britton-Milligan and Walczak wisely decided to make their production a celebration of pride, love, and life, encouraging audiences to live fully and valiantly, and never shirk from embracing their full selves.
That kind of energy is something you can only get in live theater. And while the Geneva Theatre Guild’s virtual productions were unique and uplifting in their own ways, there is nothing like feeling the beat of drum in your chest as a musical revs up.
Hedwig is also a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, and an unashamed one at that. While Hedwig does struggle with her identity as a character, she is also unafraid to flaunt her sexuality, whether through her larger-than-life costumes, her ostentatious humor, or especially her iconic wigs.
This production is loud, proud, and wholly satisfying, guaranteed to leave every one of its audience members with an affirming feeling in their souls as they leave the theatre. Hedwig is a show everyone involved should be immensely proud of, and one that local audiences will not want to miss.