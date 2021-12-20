For this round of “Sit for A Spell,” I corresponded with Donna Colton.
The best thing about writing this column is meeting songwriters around the area, and Donna is sweet as can be. A singer-songwriter with a great handle on melodies, Donna plays around the Finger Lakes area and Central New York with her songwriting partner, Sam Patterelli. With an eclectic repertoire of covers and originals, Donna and Sam keep a regular schedule of shows, having last played at The Fireside Inn in Baldwinsville.
But if you can’t wait for a show, check out Donna’s website, donnacolton.com. There, you can find not only a crystal-clear live album, but a whole Christmas album that’ll serve as an enjoyable soundtrack to your holiday prep.
1. What’s your origin story? Why play music?
We are home grown here in Central New York. I grew up in a music-loving family, mostly on my mom’s side with scads of cousins that sang and played. We’d get together for holidays and sing, play guitars and piano and learn how to harmonize with each other. We grew up with country music, but also a mix of AM radio rock. Patsy Cline, Everly Brothers, Hank Snow, Marty Robbins, The Fleetwoods would all sing to us from an old suitcase-style record player. When I learned to play guitar and sing for myself, it’s all I wanted to do.
2. Tell me a little bit about your songwriting process.
I started writing songs at 13 years old, trying to make up something interesting at that ripe old age. Always try to write from experience. Some songs I’ve collaborated on with other writers (eg. Black and Blue Elaine) and, more often now, Sam and I write together. We both might have a song idea and we sit down to play it and tweak melody and lyrics until we feel like it’ll work in front of an audience. You’ve got to make people feel it with you, whatever you’re singing. We don’t shy away from hard topics. Music gives us the opportunity to express happiness, grief, love and politics. Attach it to the right melody and somebody will listen.
3. Who are the CNY Songbirds?
The CNY Songbirds evolved from Joanna Jewitt, Maureen Henesey and Donna Colton singing together in shows that Joanna was producing called Ladies Night that featured all-local female artists. We were all in our own bands, but we decided we could make time for another side project so we could keep singing together. Our first show was Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young songs with female voices. In 2016, we rented concert space at The Ridge and sang our harmonies for about 125 paying customers. From there we did more shows featuring music of artists like Fleetwood Mac and Steely Dan and moved to Upstairs at the Dinosaur, Taste of Syracuse main stage and Chevy Court at the New York State Fair in 2019 — and, most recently, at The Vine as part of The Salt City Waltz at del Lago. We love singing together and we get asked to ply our harmony skills for other artists in town either recording or live.
4. Who are your musical heroes?
So many. Janis Ian, Carole King, Melissa Etheridge, James Taylor, Karen Carpenter, Bonnie Raitt, etc.
5. Is there a particular venue in the Finger Lakes that’s fun to play?
These days we have the most fun at Hosmer Winery! The people are warm and welcoming, and we have a standing date with Hosmer to host our friends, the Jersey Girls (aka The Winettes), when they come for their annual reunion weekend in the Finger Lakes. We’ve also played at Buttonwood Grove Winery and Boundary Breaks.