The Finger Lakes area is home to many musical genres, but the sound of the Endless Mountain Derelicts is quintessentially FLX.
“Post up,” as the kids say, to one of their next shows if you don’t believe me. Their sound is a little bit country, a little bit rock-and-roll, and a whole lot of great chord progressions.
I first met Justin Swank back in the mid 2000s, when he was drumming in a local band I still miss, Still Fighting It. When fate reconnected us recently, I had to take the opportunity to ask all about EMD, who play regularly all over the region. And rightly so — these guys put on one of the best shows.
Here’s what Justin had to say about it all:
1. Tell me about how you started making music.
I started playing the drums when I was 4 years old. My dad plays guitar, and I would keep a beat while he shredded leads growing up. There was always music in my life from that point on.
I joined my first band in high school and was hooked. We’d spend Sundays writing songs in my parents’ basement, and when the band wasn’t practicing, I was rehearsing my parts for two hours a day, or until my mom had enough of me shaking the house. They have always been the most supportive.
After high school, I played drums in several bands and have been lucky enough to record in amazing studios with amazing musicians. Playing drums in Still Fighting It was my first exposure to folk-influenced rock. We recorded at what was then TrackMaster Studios owned by the Goo Goo Dolls in Buffalo. I also played drums for Dave & Marissa and was lucky enough to tour the Northeast. Those two are amazingly sweet people and very influential in me starting out playing guitar and writing my own material.
2. What’s EMD’s origin story? And what’s behind the name?
I really started writing while I was going through my divorce. I had never sang before that, and never really wanted to (thanks to a very discouraging music teacher in my early years). I made a deal with myself that whatever came out was what I was going to play.
The style was not what I thought it would be, but it felt right and I didn’t want to fight it or force it. It was so therapeutic, exciting, scary — but also addicting. I basically spent a year writing and practicing in secret. I found comfort in writing songs about my family and friends, traditions, life and death ... I think it helped me realize what really mattered and what was important to me. Music had always been there. After that year I slowly started showing family and friends and was encouraged to start playing out.
I am forever grateful for all of the people in my life, my wife Sarah, my friends and family, that have encouraged and supported the band.
A lot of people ask me about the name. I was close to my grandparents, and family is very important to me. My mom’s parents lived on a mountaintop in northern Pennsylvania and were members of the Endless Mountain Horse Club. My dad’s parents had a farm in Marion, (Wayne County), called Derelict Farms. The name The Endless Mountain Derelicts is a living homage to four beautiful souls without whom I wouldn’t be able to play these songs. My sister and I recorded four songs, including the first original I ever wrote, “Not Cause of You,” and then performed as EMD at my parents’ 35th anniversary. I started playing out solo acoustic at breweries and bars, and now we play three-hour original sets as a full band which includes my dad, Lance Swank, on electric guitar, Dave Hagel on bass, Justin Hey on pedal steel, and Jay Donk on drums.
3. What band, current or past, would you guys love to share a show lineup with?
Currently, I would love to play a show with Tyler Childers.
4. You guys play locally with a fair amount of regularity. What’s a good gig story?
So many good show stories; the people who come out and support us are like family. One that sticks out was a couple years ago, when we played in Canandaigua. Our three-hour set was about three songs from ending when a group of five Canadians came in. They were loud and fun and wanted to keep the music going. They bought the band rounds and convinced the owner to keep the place open and us playing for an hour past close. They tipped us $500, and it helped pay for the mixer we use to play out now. Turned out they owned a dispensary in Canada and were down to snowboard at Bristol Mountain, but there wasn’t enough snow.
5. What’s next? Any new music or shows the Finger Lakes region should keep on their radar?
We are currently finishing up our new single, “The Ditch,” which will be available on all platforms early spring and a new EP will follow. We are booking out spring, summer and fall; you can catch us live next at Crafty Ales & Lagers in Phelps March 26.